Michigan State Police Participate in Take Back Day

NEGAUNEE, Mich. – Michigan State Police and the DEA are hosting a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Take Back Day is when police departments provide collection points to those with unused or expired substances.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

When asked about expired drugs, state trooper Thomas Kinnunen said, “It’s a bad idea to keep unused, unwanted or expired controlled substances. Often times we find them getting into the hands of vulnerable individuals. People that are curious, like minors. They go into the wrong hands and are used to experiment and not good purposes.”

October 24th from 10 am to 2pm is Take Back Day