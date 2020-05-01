UP Team of the Year Bracket: The Championship!

We’ve done it! We’re down to the final two teams left in our UP Team of the Year bracket. If you’ve been following this for its entire running, then you know that the fans in Alger County are some of the most die-hard in the Upper Peninsula. They showed it in this tournament as both teams in the championship are from Munising. On one side, the leading vote-getters in four of the five rounds up to this point, Munising cheer, and on the other, the team that was getting ready to win a district title before the season shut down, Munsing Boys’ Basketball. We really hope this championship doesn’t tear any households apart. It’s all for fun…and bragging rights. Let the voting commence! Polls will be open until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6th.

Which team had the better season? Munising Cheer

Munising Boys' Basketball View Results