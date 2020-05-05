Negaunee softball raising money with can/bottle drive

NEGAUNEE — The Negaunee softball program is currently conducting a can/bottle drive fundraiser to raise some of the money the team lost when COVID–19 canceled all sports.

The team is a self–funded program and uses multiple events during the year to help pay for their season. After the N.I.T basketball tournament was canceled, the team needed a new way to make up some of their lost funds.

“What we want to do is get some money in the bank for next year’s season,” said Randy Carlson, Head Coach for Negaunee’s Varsity Softball team. “Going forward, we don’t know what’s going to happen even our N.I.T (basketball tournament) next year. Hopefully by then, this will be calmed down but you just never know. So we got to kind of plan for the worst case scenario that we’re not going to be able to have it. You know, what are some ways that we can generate some funds for next season.”

The can and bottle drive will continue through Sunday, May.17th.

If you wish to donate, items can be dropped off at the trailer set up in the Border Grill and Verizon plaza in Negaunee. Cans and bottles can also be picked up curbside by messaging one of the parents or coaches.