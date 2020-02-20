Express Marquette’s “Love Thyself” meet up to promote self acceptance and confidence

MARQUETTE — A local group made up of photographers and models is holding a meet up on Friday, February 28, to wrap up the month of love.

Express Marquette is a community for individuals of every skill level to come together to create and network throughout the year.

Each meet up has a theme, and this month’s theme is “Love Thyself.” Models are asked to come in whatever makes them feel the most confident and comfortable. Models will be paired with different photographers throughout the event.

Express Marquette Founder Mallory Olson says that this community—created just under a year ago—was born out of her own journey to finding self–love and confidence. She now hopes to encourage that same discovery in others.

“I wasn’t comfortable with my body image,” said Olson. “And I feel like a lot of people in this day and age really struggle with their own self-image. So when I first started modeling, it was mostly because I wanted to show other people that they can do whatever they want; it doesn’t matter what you look like. The theme for models for Love Thyself is to be your best self, or to do what feels most comfortable for you. We wanted the first meet up for 2020 to be centered around that. Plus it’s February, the month of love! What’s more important than the love you have for yourself?”

The ”Love Thyself” meet up is free for anyone who wants participate. The event will be held from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m.

The location will be announced on Express Marquette’s Facebook page in the coming days.