“Birch & Stone” exhibit at The Gallery features unique pieces by two U.P. artists

MARQUETTE — The Gallery, a project of the Marquette Artist Collective, has a special exhibit on display until March 21 highlighting the work of two local artists.

The exhibit is titled “Birch & Stone.” It features photographs by Christine Lenzen, who prints her photos on birch wood. The other artist featured, Pasqua Warstler of Escanaba, creates stone and wood sculptures from objects she collects from nature.

Gallery committee member and exhibit curator Christine Saari says that The Gallery is always looking for outside artists to spotlight, and she thought that these two types of art would come together to make a great exhibit.

“Christine Lenzen is an Associate Professor of Photography at Northern Michigan University, and Pasqua Warstler is newly retired from the Bonifas Art Center,” said Saari. “I chose them because their work is very much U.P., and at the same time very contemporary. This is our way to open up The Gallery for people who are not members and expose the public to exciting art in the community and in this area.”

The Gallery is open to the public at no charge, and Saari encourages the community to stop by and check out these unique works of art. Member artwork is always featured in the back of The Gallery for the public to view as well.

Prints of Lenzen’s photography are available for sale at The Gallery.

More information can be found at The Gallery website and Facebook page.