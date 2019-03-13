Telephone scam continues in the Gladstone area

GLADSTONE — The Michigan State Police, Gladstone Post would like to remind the Gladstone residents about a phone scan that has been going around.

This scam has happened before and is coming back around.

Citizens in the Gladstone area have received call from people claiming to be the Michigan State Police.

The phone number and caller ID appear to have a local number and “Michigan State Police” as the name listed.

The scam caller is asking citizens to update credit card information.

MSP would like to remind Gladstone residents that technology is readily available to make the number that appears on your caller ID seem local and legitimate when it may be coming from anywhere in the world.

Neither the Michigan State Police nor any other police agency will ever ask for your financial information over the telephone.

For additional information, you are welcome to call MSP Gladstone’s D/Sgt. Jeremy Hauswirth at (906) 428-4411