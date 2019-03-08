Sawyer international receives airport of the year award

MARQUETTE COUNTY — The Sawyer International Airport in the County of Marquette has received the Airport of the Year Award.

The Michigan Department of Transportation Office of Aeronautics has named the Sawyer International Airport in Marquette as Airport of the Year, in recognition of sustained excellence and contribution to aviation progress in the State of Michigan.

These awards are based on accomplishments in the areas of community relations, airport management, airport maintenance activities, and innovative activities and programs implemented at airports.

“Being awarded the airport of the year is not something that anyone individual can accept,” said Sawyer International Airport Manager, Duane DuRay. “This is a team effort. We have several staff members that help make sawyer the airport that it is. Especially during winter weather we have proven that our staff is really competent and ready and willing to keep the airport open even in some of the most adverse weather.”

Duane DuRay, Sawyer’s Airport Manager, was also presented a service award for outstanding contributions to airport development and aviation progress.