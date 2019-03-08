Iron Mountain Police respond to woman trying to jump off high school

IRON MOUNTAIN — The Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD) was dispatched to the Iron Mountain High School Friday morning for a report of a suicidal woman threatening to climb the fire escape and jump off.

The call came in at 7:45 a.m., and once on scene, IMPD officers negotiated with the 20-year-old woman, who was at the base of the fire escape for several minutes until she attempted to climb the stairs. At this point officers attempted to go “hands on” with the woman at which point she brandished a knife.

After speaking with and negotiating with her for several more minutes, the woman once again tried to climb the stairs to the fire escape. At this time an IMPD officer deployed a taser and took the woman into protective custody. She is now receiving treatment.

Once officers arrived on scene, there was no danger to staff or students as the incident was contained to the area of the fire escape. A lockdown was not called for as one was not needed. The woman, who lives in the neighborhood, has no direct connection to the school.

The Iron Mountain Police Department was assisted on scene by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department and the Kingsford Public Safety Department.