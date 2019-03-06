Michigan Tech releases 2019 football schedule

HOUGHTON – Head Coach Steve Olson and the Michigan Tech football program are pleased to announce the 2019 schedule. The Huskies will play 10 contests, which include two non-conference contests and eight battles against Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponents.

Tech will play both of the non-conference games during the first two weeks of the 2019 campaign. The Huskies will begin the 2019 journey at Hillsdale as the two clubs continue their annual series on Saturday September 7th at 1 p.m. eastern time. Tech will then face McKendree for the first time the following week (Sept. 14) on the road starting at 2 p.m. eastern time. The Huskies then pay a visit to Saginaw Valley State on September 21st to commence the GLIAC portion of the schedule.

Tech’s home opener is Saturday September 28th against Grand Valley State on Homecoming Weekend, which is one of four games at Sherman Field this season. Tech has a bye week and then rival Northern Michigan arrives in Houghton on October 12th for the annual Miner’s Cup game.

The other two home games on the docket this year feature Ferris State on November 2nd and Northwood in the regular season finale on November 16th. Additional GLIAC road games take the Huskies to Davenport (Oct. 19), Ashland (Oct. 26), and Wayne State (Nov. 9).

Michigan Tech wrapped up the year 4-6, but claimed the Miner’s Cup for the ninth straight season with a 35-33 victory at rival Northern Michigan in week nine of the 2018 season. The Huskies are beginning preparations for the 2019 campaign with Spring Practice slated to begin on Tuesday March 19th.

This year’s Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday April 13th at 1 p.m. In addition, the Michigan Tech football program will be hosting Little Huskies Football camp on both April 6th and 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. The camps are for boys and girls currently in grades 4-6 with both offensive and defensive skills stations. Each participant will be given a ticket to the Huskies first home game of the 2019 season. For more information on the camp and to register click on the camp link at the top of the press release.

Courtesy: Michigan Tech Athletics