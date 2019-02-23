Aspirus Iron River ranked in top 100 US hospitals

Aspirus Iron River Hospital has been named one of the top 100 rural hospitals in the United States.

The rankings were done by Advantage Health Analytics, who take in factors including patient satisfaction, finance, overall quality of care, among others.

“One of the things we’re always wanting to focus on is quality. We want to make sure that we are constantly providing the best care possible we can, but one of the other things that is important is patient satisfaction, customer service. That’s sort of the buzzphrase in the healthcare industry now. Patients want to feel like a person, they don’t want to feel like a number,” says Abby Miller, Marketing Director for the hospital.

Aspirus Iron River is considered a “critical access” hospital, which means they serve areas that would otherwise be long distances from medical care.

This is the third year that Aspirus Iron River has been ranked in the top 100.