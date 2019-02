M-28 from Munising to Harvey is closed due to inclement weather.

US-2 from Mackinac County to I-75 is closed due to inclement weather.

Northbound & Southbound I-75 Between M-28 Exit 386 and I-75 (3 Mile Rd ) Exit 392 are temporarily closed due to whiteout conditions.

ABC 10 will keep updating as new information arises.