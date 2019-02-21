NMU offers free admission to community for National Recreation Day

MARQUETTE — Friday, February 22nd marks National Recreation Day, which celebrates the creation of recreation on college campus.

Northern Michigan’s Rec Sports department has big plans for this special day.

They will be offering free admission to the community, to explore the services and programs they have available.

Other activities include day long fitness classes, snowshoeing and cross country ski rentals, climbing programs for the climbing wall and a number of different vendors will be stopping by.

Their goal is to put a spotlight on the importance of campus recreation.

“People grow up participating in sports especially now in the last 10–15 years. When people get to college, they might not have that opportunity to participate in recreation. That’s really what campus rec center has offers, a community for people to continue to get involved in health and wellness activities,” said Katie Moe, Campus Recreation Manager.

Northern Michigan’s Rec Sports department encourages everyone to come down and celebrate the importance of campus recreation.