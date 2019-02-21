American bald eagle was taken downstate by volunteer

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP — The Chocolay Raptor Center was looking for some help with an American bald eagle that was brought in by the DNR less than a week ago.

Based on a brief assessment of the raptor and its health, the mature male eagle was lethargic and not eating much. Staff at the raptor center in Chocolay Township explained it could have been toxic poisoning that was making the animal sick.

Therefore, the next step in recovery for the eagle was to transport it to Wings of Wonder near downstate Traverse City. After putting the word out they received many volunteers and a Gladstone man ended up taking the time to help eagle out.

“The guys name was Bernie Harris from Gladstone and his daughter has volunteered out here in the past,” said Co-Founder and President of the Chocolay Raptor Center, Jerry Maynard. “So he knew about us and we knew a little bit about him. We met him in Rapid River and he took the bird and got it down there. Last report I got was that the bird was doing pretty well and it is eating now. So we got hopes for it.”

The eagle is said for now to be recovering and gaining strength back every day.