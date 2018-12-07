U.P. Foster Closet of Marquette accepting donations

MARQUETTE — A nonprofit organization that gives foster children clothes and other necessities is in need of donations.

The U.P. Foster Closet a nonprofit organization helping foster families and their children with their financial needs.

They accept all donations of gently used and new clothing and they are always in need of more baby essentials.

The manager of the U.P. Foster Closet Jackie is a foster mom herself and knows firsthand of the struggle it can be providing all of the essentials.

“We were placed for our first placement with an infant and we didn’t have anything for him. When children come to foster settings they come with the clothes on their back. Therefore we have we have an access to get baby items, baby essentials and cribs for instance,” said Jackie Vanossjudd, Operator and Manager.

These items are free of charge to foster families and the children.

The U.P. Foster Closet teamed up with Loyalty Tee’s in Marquette for their t shirt fundraiser, all the money will benefit the U.P. Foster Closet.

For more information about U.P. Foster Closet click HERE.