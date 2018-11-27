Local artist auctions off painting to raise money for Shop With a Cop

MARQUETTE — The 10th annual Shop With a Cop event is happening this Saturday and local artist Dan Cook is at it again.

Dan Cook is donating a painting of your choice from his inventory of 25 paintings to the highest bidder.

The money donated will go towards Christmas gifts for foster children in Marquette County.

Officers will be paired with foster children, each kid will get a $100 gift card and the officers will shop with the children

Dan Cook says he is excited to be part of an event like this.

“I couldn’t think of a better group to give it to foster children for gifts during Christmas time. I donated last year and I thought this year we do something even better,” said Dan Cook, Artist.

This is a tax deductible donation.

The online auction began today at 12:00 P.M. and will end Friday at 12:00 P.M.

To view the different paintings and to make a bid click HERE.