Man charged for shooting shotgun in public

IRON MOUNTAIN — An Iron Mountain man has been arrested after discharging a shotgun multiple times in a trailer park.

According to the Iron Mountain Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Park Ridge Trailer Park last night in reference to an intoxicated male subject.

The subject reportedly had discharged a shotgun several times and left the area in a passenger car. It was reported that the subject was still armed with the shotgun.

At 11:52 last night, the suspect vehicle was located on Olso Ave. and a traffic stop was conducted. A 40-year-old male resident of Iron Mountain was taken into custody on numerous criminal charges. The suspect was lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center pending review of the formal complaint and issuance of formal charges by Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards. The shotgun was recovered as a result of the traffic stop.

No injuries were reported and more information will be added as we are updated.

The Iron Mountain Police Department were assisted on scene by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, the Kingsford Public Safety Department and the Michigan State Police.

No further information will be released until the subject is formally charged and arraigned in 95-B District Court.