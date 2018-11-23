Small businesses host Winter Outback Fair

MARQUETTE — For some, Black Friday shopping at busy department stores is just too much.

That’s why events like the annual Winter Outback Art Fair exist!

This afternoon at the Masonic Building, small businesses and private individuals were able to come together under one roof to showcase art pieces and products up for grabs, with great deals available.

From food to metal work, there was something for everyone.

Cindy Engle has been highly involved with the Outback Fairs, both winter and summer editions, for well over 25 years.

“It’s awesome because it’s so important – we’re the ones that pay the taxes, and we’re the ones that support other businesses,” said event organizer, Cindy Engle. “You buy from local businesses that buy from you – that’s the way it should be.”

Also happening tomorrow night in the Masonic’s Red Room is the 2nd Annual Marquette Music Scene Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring live music and a silent auction.

Radio personalities, instrumentalists, and technicians alike will all be celebrated, and Engle says it’s for a good reason.

“I’ve been working on a book for about 7 years on the history of Marquette music,” continued Engle. “Every time you lose a musician, you lose some stories, and in order to preserve that history somehow, it had to be done.”

Entry for the event on Saturday is entirely donation based.