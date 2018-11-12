Lost man rescued from North Country Trail in Ishpeming Township

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP — Around 11:30 Sunday night, deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, along with Search and Rescue were called to a wooded area east of County Road 510 just south of County Road GGT in Ishpeming Township, to search for a missing person.

71-year-old Stephen Nason of Marquette had gone to the area to perform trail maintenance on the North Country Trail. When Nason did not return home on time, his wife called 911.

Nason was located in the area around 2:15 a.m. on Monday. Nason appeared to be suffering from hypothermia. Search and Rescue built a fire to warm Nason before transporting him out of the area.

Nason was taken to UP Health Systems Marquette to be treated for his condition.