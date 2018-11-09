Crash in Portage Township leaves one person dead

PORTAGE TWP. — On Friday, November 9, 2018, Troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post witnessed a logging truck versus car crash at the intersection of US-41 and Denton Road.

The crash happened at approximately 10 a.m.

Through investigation it was revealed that a 2007 Infiniti driven by 19-year-old Alexander James Fisher of Chassell, was traveling westbound on Denton Road and failed to stop at the intersection of US-41.

A 2019 Kenworth logging truck driven by 49-year-old Gregory Keranen of Pelkie, was traveling southbound on US-41.

The logging truck driven by Keranan struck Fisher’s vehicle.

Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

For further information, contact the Michigan State Police Calumet Police at 906-337-5145.

Troopers were assisted by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Houghton Police Department, MTU Public Safety, Laurium Police Department, Mercy EMS, Chassell Fires Reponders, Hurontown Fire and Rescue, and Superior Service.