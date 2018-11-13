Newly transported wolf dies on Isle Royale

ISLE ROYALE — A wolf that was transported to Isle Royale this fall has died, the National Park Service confirmed Tuesday morning.

The NPS says there was no obvious cause of death and no indication of wolf on wolf mortality.

The male wolf is being transported to the US Geological Services wildlife health lab in Madison, Wisconsin, for necropsy. Results are expected in December.

The three remaining relocated wolves are doing well and their movements are being tracked through GPS. They have occasionally been within 700 feet of each other while exploring the island. The park is continuing with this project and is planning relocation of wolves from Ontario in January.