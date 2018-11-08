Operation Winter Wear keeping the community warm

MARQUETTE — Silver Creek Thrift is striving to supply needs for people, with their annual Operation Winter Wear.

The church is providing winter coats, boots, hats and mittens for families and individuals in need.

They have sizes from infant all the way through adult sizes.

It’s important for the church to provide the community with proper gear for the harsh winters here in the U.P.

“We know there’s a lot of need in our community and we just want to help keep people warn this winter. People are grateful were able to supply part of what they need for the winter,” said Barbara Markiewicz, Thrift Store Director.

You do not need an ID or any kind of financial papers.

The distributions will took place today and will take place tomorrow from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

