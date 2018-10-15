US-41 lane closure in Hancock starts October 22nd

HANCOCK — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be completing a $374,000 project to repair a flood damaged storm sewer.

The project starting date will be Monday, October 22nd and should be completed by Wednesday, November 7th.

The project will take place on US-41 in Hancock at the intersection of southbound US-41 (Hancock Street) and Tezcuco Street.

The work will require a closing a lane of US-41 at the intersection.

Tezcuco Street will also be closed at the Hancock Street intersection.

To maintain access to parking Tezcuco Street will feature two – way traffic between Quincy and Hancock streets for the duration of the project.

To see the project map click HERE.