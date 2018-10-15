Road closures in Marquette County

MARQUETTE — There are two roads in Marquette County that will be closed beginning on Tuesday, October 16.

They are as follows:

County Road BAA

The Marquette County Road Commission will be closing County Road BAA (Green Bay Street) in Chocolay Township at the bridge over the Chocolay River from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16. It will be closed again from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17. The road is being closed to perform soil borings.

County Road 510

The Marquette County Road Commission will be closing Road 510 in Marquette Township approximately 6.7 miles north of Midway Drive (County Road 502), or 4.5 miles south of the Red Road (CR GGT). The road will be closed from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 16, until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17. It will be closed for a culvert replacement.

Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated.

For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491.