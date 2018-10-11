Halloween safety tips for the U.P.

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Halloween is right around the corner and kids will be running around grabbing as much candy as possible.

But it’s also good to know some safety tips for this spooky holiday.

It’s less than 3 weeks from the Halloween and many people are very excited for Trick-or-Treating.

But local authorities would like Parents and their children to know a few safety tips before heading out for festivities on the 31st.

A few of the most important tips is to know the places you are going to go Trick-or-Treating and to have a parent with you.

“The big thing is parents, if they are able to, they should go with their kids,” said Marquette County Sheriff, Gregory S. Zyburt.

“You should really stick to neighborhoods you know,” said Chief of Police, Ishpeming, Steven Snowaert . “And not just travel all over the place.”

Now if you are unable to be with your children, it is a good idea to set up a plan with them. Also, have your kids go with a group while out Trick-or-Treating.

Another thing to be aware of involves Halloween costumes and how they can be dangerous for kids when crossing the street.

“A lot of times costumes come with masks or hoods,” said Snowaert. “It really becomes a hazard for a child to be able to see and hear. So having those extra pair of eyes and being with your child is definitely important.”

Now it’s a good idea to tell kids Trick-or-Treating that they should wait to eat any candy until they are home.

“Once they do get the candy make sure they are not eating it while they are Trick-or-Treating,” said Zyburt. “It is important that they get home and check the treats to make sure they have not been tampered with. If there is anything, like that the wrappers are screwed around with; you should just throw it out and don’t even try it.”

If anything looks suspicious or if you find something in the candy let local authorities know.

“Absolutely call the police,” said Zyburt. “Without a question, give your local authorities a call and try an remember, which is sometimes hard because they get so much candy, but if it is a specific item; sometimes it is easily tracked down who is giving that away and so that is how we would investigate that.”

For a final tip always be ready for U.P. weather.

“We never know what the weather is going to be like,” said Snowaert. “You know make sure your child is safe and dressed warm if need be.”

But also remember to have a fun time out Trick-or-Treating.