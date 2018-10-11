UP EMS conference prepares first responders to save lives

MARQUETTE — Thursday marked the start of the 37th annual, four day conference for UP EMS personnel.

The conference brings paramedics, first responders, and volunteers together from all over the state to train on a variety of skills that could be crucial in saving lives. From pediatrics, cardiology, trauma, and airway emergencies, the UP EMS conference is ensuring that responders are knowledgeable on topics all across the board.

“The conference provides their primary opportunity for education and training, otherwise, they might have to go far downstate, or might not get it at all,” said the Executive Director of UP EMS, Bob Struck. “This conference gives them the ability to learn and relearn skills that they need to save lives.”

Sixty different emergency classes are offered during the four day program held in this area, taught by over forty instructors. Nearly 400 EMS personnel will attend.