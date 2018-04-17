Ishpeming Girls Softball raising money

ISHPEMING — The Ishpeming Girls varsity Softball team is hosting a fundraiser for their team today and its at a local restaurant.

The team is helping out Pizza Hut with the work around the restaurant. The girls and family members will be helping around the restaurant with busing, seating and serving. Any tips and a percentage of the proceeds will go to the team.

The team is self funded, which means all the equipment, transportation and any other resources the team uses is all paid by them.

But the team is sticking together and working hard to help support their team.

“The kids kinda have fun with it and I think the community enjoys it,” said, Head Coach, Ben McGuire. “And everyone gets something good to eat so you know its a win, win, win for everyone.”

This the third year for this fundraiser and its one of their largest fundraiser this year.

The fundraiser for the team will be going from 4-10 pm today.