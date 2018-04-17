Bringing U.P. schools into future technology

MARQUETTE — A few companies are trying to get the Upper Peninsula updated on technology in schools.

As well as, allow teachers to see the benefits to these technological resources.

Teachers got hands on experience using tools that bring virtual reality and coding experiences to the classrooms. They even were able to get an idea on how VR could be used in their classrooms to help make learning more effective.

“We were looking at textbooks and trying to get excited about it, but now we can actually melt right into the education,” said Jesse Fiore. “Meaning with these VR kits you put them on and instead of reading about the Great Wall of China you can actually be there. You can look around and it just gets the kids so much more excited about learning.”

The Up Ed Tech Summit is hosted and facilitated by Superior Central High School as a way to help connect teachers with tools to facilitate dynamic learning in the classroom.