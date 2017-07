ONTONAGON — An Ontonagon man is off to prison for his role in not one, but two different meth cases.

Harvey Reaver, 37, received 6 to 20 years in prison, with credit for 168 days already served on two counts of delivery of meth. Reaver’s most recent arrest came courtesy of troopers from the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post March 30th, 2017.

He was one of four people arrested on drug charges as part of an investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team.