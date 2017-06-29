Suicidal subject taken into custody after firing single gunshot

CRYSTAL FALLS — A suicidal man was taken into custody after he discharged a firearm when police officers attempted to approach him.

The Crystal Falls Police Department responded to the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Wednesday evening on a report of a suicidal male subject with a gun. When approached by officers, a single gunshot was discharged by the subject.

The subject along with the officers were not injured during the incident. The name of the man involved is not being released at this time.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, and Aspirus Medivac also assisted on the scene.