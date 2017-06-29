Vehicle crosses highway; strikes house

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP– Early Thursday morning a Marquette man was sent to the hospital after driving into a house.

According to the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post troopers were dispatched to US-41 near County Road 480 at 2:50 a.m. A blue Ford F150 pickup traveling eastbound on US-41 crossed over the highway, before striking a ditch, and then a house.

No injuries were reported for residents of the home.

The driver, a 30-year-old Marquette man was transported to UP Health Systems Marquette.

The incident remains under investigation.