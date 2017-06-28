Annie Jr. opens at local high school

GWINN–Friday is the opening night of the Superior Art Council’s latest theatrical experience.

Gwinn High School is hosting the cast of nearly 40 children, and multiple stagehands. The group has been preparing for over a month to deliver a fun, and exciting production for all ages. A few students even had the chance to be assistant directors on this show to explore more behind the scenes.

“It was stressful in the beginning because I had like, no idea what I was doing, but now I’ve got the hang of it and I hope to direct next year,” said Assistant Director Kadie LaRock.

Entry to the show is entirely free, and concessions are only one dollar. Showtimes are 7:00pm this Thursday and Friday nights at the High School.