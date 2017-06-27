NMU ratifies new contract with local union

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University’s technical and office professionals (UAW Local 1950) have ratified a three-year contract, with 63 percent of voting members approving the proposal. The union is composed of 134 employees.

The contract is effective July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2020. Terms include base increases of $0.30 per hour for each of the three years, and $0.20 raises in the minimum and maximum hourly wages of the salary schedule each year of the contract.

The agreement also includes an enrollment incentive for FY19 and FY20 tied to specific growth in student enrollment. The contract is pending approval by the NMU Board of Trustees.