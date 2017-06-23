Man found guilty on two drug charges

MARQUETTE — A Gwinn man facing two drug charges was found guilty at the conclusion of a three-day jury trial in Marquette County Circuit Court Thursday.

Thomas Field, 40, was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to deliver/manufacture methamphetamine and another count of maintaining a meth lab. He was found not guilty on a third charge of soliciting another to obtain ephedrine and pseudoephedrine.

Field was arrested in March of 2016 after a traffic stop revealed meth making components in the vehicle he occupied. His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.