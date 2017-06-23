Marquette Trails Festival begins

MARQUETTE–The start of the 4th annual Marquette Trails Festival kicked off this afternoon, as bikers hit the course.

Earlier today, participants headed to the Noquemanon Trail Network for the adult Dual Slalom races. Racers attempted to beat the best time, as they navigated some difficult terrain. Besides biking challenges, there are even running competitions and a few youth events.

“All the money that we raise from the weekend actually goes back into the trails,” said Nic Dobbs, Race Director for the Marquette Trails Festival. “Last year, we were just shy of 11,000 dollars that we donated back to the NTN (Noquemanon Trail Network), and that goes to building new trails, maintaining old trails, and building shelters – whatever we need.”

Even though the events have started, it’s still not too late to sign up. For more information on the festival, visit their website: https://marquettetrailsfestival.com/