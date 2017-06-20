National company fails to put U.P on map

UPPER PENINSULA — The ticketing website, TickPick, is receiving negative attention after a map of the United States on their website left off the Upper Peninsula. A Facebook user brought the mistake to their attention, but the company seemed less than apologetic.

They responded by saying “We got the important part of Michigan, isn’t that good enough?”.

Another user saw this and reached out again but they were met with a similar response saying, “We’re sure that the Upper Peninsula is a lovely place to live, and I assure you we didn’t intentionally leave it off the map. But seriously, it’s just a bunch of forests”.

Co–Founder Brett Goldberg posted a statement today apologizing for the customer support team member’s behavior. He said that the actions of that team member do not reflect the company as a whole. Goldberg is taking action to fix the PR problem.

The map has since been fixed, he is personally responding to all negative reviews, a company wide meeting was held to create guidelines and rules, a PR firm was consulted, and there is a 10% off code to use on the site. Use the code YOOPERS to get 10% off your next purchase.