New doctor at U.P. Health System

A cardiothoracic surgeon with more than 20 years of experience in his field has joined the Marquette Heart and Vascular Center at U.P. Health System. Dr. Chris Liakonis most recently served as chief of cardiology at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital.

He provides surgical treatment for heart and lung conditions including heart bypass surgery, aortic valve repair and replacement, minimally invasive heart, lung and vascular surgery, and atrial fibrillation. A Des Moines University graduate with a Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine, Liakonis completed post-graduate training with Michigan State University, before completing a cardiothoracic surgical residency program in New Jersey.

“One-on-one, personalized and compassionate care is extremely important to me as a cardiothoracic surgeon, and I am privileged to have the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives,” Liakonis said. With a team of more than 30 providers, Marquette Heart and Vascular Center offers cardiovascular services that include general cardiology, diagnostic testing, diagnostic and interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, cardiac rehabilitation and cardiothoracic surgery.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, call 906.449.3440 or visit UPHealthSystem.com/Heart-Vascular.