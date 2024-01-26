New doctor at U.P. Health System

7 hours ago Jessica Potila

A cardiothoracic surgeon with more than 20 years of experience in his field has joined the Marquette Heart and Vascular Center at U.P. Health System. Dr. Chris Liakonis most recently served as chief of cardiology at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital. 

He provides surgical treatment for heart and lung conditions including heart bypass surgery, aortic valve repair and replacement, minimally invasive heart, lung and vascular surgery, and atrial fibrillation. A Des Moines University graduate with a Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine, Liakonis completed post-graduate training with Michigan State University, before completing a cardiothoracic surgical residency program in New Jersey. 

 “One-on-one, personalized and compassionate care is extremely important to me as a cardiothoracic surgeon, and I am privileged to have the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives,” Liakonis said. With a team of more than 30 providers, Marquette Heart and Vascular Center offers cardiovascular services that include general cardiology, diagnostic testing, diagnostic and interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, cardiac rehabilitation and cardiothoracic surgery.

 To learn more or schedule an appointment, call 906.449.3440 or visit UPHealthSystem.com/Heart-Vascular.

More Stories

Memory Lane: Bigfoot

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Hancock Gears Up for the Heikinpaiva this weekend

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Elle King’s Concerts at Island Showroom Rescheduled to March

5 hours ago Selena Potila

Two injured in Iron Mountain house fire

5 hours ago Jessica Potila

Internships at Hiawatha National Forest

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

Michigan Tech’s “Art in Silico” calls for submissions, a fusion of art and technology

1 day ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Memory Lane: Bigfoot

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Hancock Gears Up for the Heikinpaiva this weekend

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Elle King’s Concerts at Island Showroom Rescheduled to March

5 hours ago Selena Potila

Two injured in Iron Mountain house fire

5 hours ago Jessica Potila

New doctor at U.P. Health System

7 hours ago Jessica Potila