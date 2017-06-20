Suspect involved in larceny from motor vehicle arrested

MARQUETTE — A suspect has been arrested who was involved in larceny from a vehicle back in May.

The Marquette Police Department has arrested Steven Joseph Schrum, 52, of Marquette. Schrum was reported to have stolen items from an unattended vehicle and fled the scene on a stolen moped. Charges were authorized by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office. The warrants were for motor vehicles-unlawful use, breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property more than $200 but less than $1,000, and for operating with a suspended, denied, or revoked license.

Schum was unable to post bond and was lodged at the Marquette County Jail.