Memory Lane: Bigfoot

4 hours ago Selena Potila

In this week’s Memory Lane, for all of you Bigfoot enthusiasts out there, we rewind 10 years as former reporter Molly Smirka spoke with the television crew of “Finding Bigfoot” to unearth what monsters may be lurking in our unique slice of Michigan that we call home.

As part of our trip down Memory Lane, we at ABC 10 are eager to hear your Bigfoot sighting stories. If you’re willing to share your encounters, please leave a comment or send us a message via our Facebook or Youtube pages. We can’t wait to read your responses!

 

 

