Negaunee man in police chase sentenced

MARQUETTE– A Negaunee man who led police on a brief car chase through Marquette Township was sentenced Friday morning at the Marquette County Courthouse.

Twenty-two year-old Brock Weaver’s sentencing was dropped to twelve months probation with three months of jail time suspended. Originally, Weaver was charged with operating with high blood alcohol content and fleeing/eluding police – third degree.

“This is one of the poorest decisions I’ve ever made,” Weaver said. “In the wake of it, I had to make some changes, look at myself and I think that it is a little bit of a blessing in disguise that it happened.”

In March, Weaver drove his vehicle up an embankment and into a set of trees after ignoring a stop sign on County Road 492. Weaver, who was not injured during the chase, also added that he was fortunate to still be alive.