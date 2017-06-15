Man sentenced to prison for two drug charges

HOUGHTON — A Chicago man appeared in Houghton County Circuit Court for his sentencing Thursday morning.

Fountaine Gordon was sentenced to 30 to 48 months in prison on one count of possession of Adderall and 30 to 60 months on a charge of the delivery of heroin, per his plea agreement. Gordon was arrested last November after UPSET detectives found heroin, prescription pills and cash during a search of a room at the Super 8 Hotel in Houghton.

He will be credited for the 197 days he has already served.