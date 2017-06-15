Two arrested for conspiracy to manufacture drugs

GLADSTONE– After arresting two individuals on the roadway for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, officers found a site with more components Wednesday night.

On the block of 1200 South Lake Shore Drive in Gladstone, officers from Gladstone Public Safety stopped a vehicle, finding components to manufacture methamphetamine.

The two individuals were arrested for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of the components of manufacturing methamphetamine. After the arrests officers went to a different location in Gladstone finding another site containing the components.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The MSP K-9 Unit, UPSET, and Troopers from the MSP Post in Gladstone assisted in the investigation.