Plea deal reached in drug case

HOUGHTON — A plea agreement has been reached in the case of a Grand Rapids man accused of selling drugs in the Houghton area.

Jon David Ettinger, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of delivery of marijuana, which is punishable by up to four years in prison and or a fine not exceeding $20,000. In exchange for the guilty plea, two additional drug charges and a trespassing charge have been dropped.

Ettinger was arrested in February after UPSET detectives seized marijuana packaged for distribution and prescription medication suspected of being altered with acid during two warranted searches. Sentencing is set to take place in four weeks.