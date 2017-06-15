10th anniversary of art exhibition kicks off this weekend

MARQUETTE– The DeVos Art Museum’s 10th annual North of the 45th exhibition kicks off this weekend.

Any artist, professional or self taught, is invited to submit their artwork this year that is living north of the 45th parallel in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. The exhibit will accept any media of work but two dimensional pieces must be less than 9 square feet and three dimension pieces must be less than 27 square feet. 3 guest curators will also be at the museum to offer advice and feedback. The museum will be open for 24 hours starting Friday at noon for the intake. Artists must drop off their gallery–ready work in person by Saturday at noon.

Melissa Alan, Director and Curator of the Devos Art Museum said, “Well its’s a great way to build our art community. We have such amazing, creative people in the UP and in the upper Midwest that we really wanted to celebrate that”.

A reception will be held Saturday from 7 P.M to 9 P.M and is open to anyone. Admission into the museum and submission of art is free thanks to the exhibitions sponsors, Travel Marquette, RG Design, and River Valley Bank.

There are even 3, $500 cash prizes up for grabs for artists submitting their work.