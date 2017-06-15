Local chamber creates online calendar

MARQUETTE — With all of the events, concerts, performances, races and more that go on in Marquette County throughout the year, it can be difficult to keep up with what events are where and when.

Thanks to the hard work of a number of local leaders and groups, all of those events can now be found in one place. After many months of organizing and coordinating, Marquette365.com was launched by the Marquette Chamber of Commerce in March.

Jason Schneider, executive director of the chamber, didn’t officially announce the calendar’s presence until recently. The chamber partnered with the Marquette DDA, Travel Marquette, NMU, and other local organizations to create the calendar.

“So this will really help people identify when to schedule their events, but it will also really help locals who are interested in what’s going on in town tonight,” said Schneider.

Schneider said it cost $30,000 to start the website. To celebrate the website’s launch, a party is being held on Thursday at Ore Dock Brewery in Marquette.