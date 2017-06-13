Farmer’s market season kicks off in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE — The warm weather looks like it is finally here to stay which means its farmer’s market season and the Jackson Mine Market is back in business in Negaunee for the summer.

For the last ten years, vendors have been dishing out the goods to locals in Negaunee. This year, nearly twenty vendors are already participating in the market but Market Master Hannah Brisson said she is hoping to grow that number. Brisson said they are encouraging farmers, crafters and everybody else in between to come out and sell their items and for the local community to come out and support them.

“We want to promote the financial well-being of people that live in this small town and give them an outlet for their product,” said Brisson. “We also want to bring more tourists into Negaunee and this is a fun tourist attraction.”

Different craft items from photography and jewelry to various foods, like cupcakes and maple syrup, are available at the market. And unique to the Jackson Mine market is the opportunity for resellers to sell their items as well. Negaunee’s market is on Wednesdays from four to seven p.m. at Miners Park and will go until September 27.