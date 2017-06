HOUGHTON — A resolution was passed in Houghton that will change several intersections and stop signs along Houghton Avenue, starting on Wednesday, June 14th.

These changes are meant to encourage bicyclists to use Houghton Avenue instead of Montezuma Avenue for a bike route.

The intersections that will undergo these changes are Fifth Street, First Street, Quincy Street, Ripley Street, Pearl Street, Pewabic Street, Prospect Street, and Emerald Street.