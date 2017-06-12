Survey estimates population increase of moose

UPPER PENINSULA — A moose survey recently conducted by the Department of Natural Resources estimates that the moose population in the western U.P. has seen an increase.

Wildlife biologists with the DNR estimate that the core population of moose in the Western U.P. has increased to 378. The last survey conducted in 2015, revealed that 285 moose inhabited that region.

The moose range in the area covers around 1,400 square miles in parts of Marquette, Baraga, and Iron counties. A moose hunt in Michigan is not currently being considered.