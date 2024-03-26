M-35 improvement plans to be discussed

Michigan Department of Transportation officials invite the public to attend a meeting to discuss and learn more about M-35 road improvement plans which include the installation of a new roundabout.

The 7.2-million-dollar project is slated to begin during the spring of 2026 and is expected to reach completion that fall.

Plans include crushing and shaping existing M-35 pavement and surface with new asphalt pavement, widening existing paved shoulders, and realigning the M-35/Marquette County Road 492 intersection to build a modern roundabout. The department also plans to perform grading and tree clearing at various locations for safety improvements.

The meeting will include a brief presentation about the M-35 improvement project followed by a question-and-answer session.

It will take place Tuesday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Negaunee Township Hall.

For more information contact Monica Monsma at 517-335-4381.