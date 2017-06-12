Three Yoopers preparing for adventure focused on charity

ISHPEMING — Three former NMU students are participating in a 10,000 mile journey across Europe and Asia starting July 16th.

The Mongol Rally is an annual charity rally where participants raise 1,000 euros and take a small car through deserts and mountains. The only rule is that the car’s engine can not be over 1.2 liters. The team decided to take a four door Toyota Yaris that the three will live out of for the duration of the trip. There is no set route and no time limit but the rally will begin in London and end in Russia. The team plans on taking six to seven weeks with expectations to be back at the end of August.

Team member, Austin Fott said, “I think it’s going to be really neat to see stuff that I’ve never seen before. We’ll be going to countries that a lot of people don’t get to go to, being exposed to a lot of cultures no one else, you know, no one I know has been exposed to and I think that’s going to be very cool”.

The team decided to pack light on supplies and tools but one team member is making sure there is enough room for an extra passenger.

“I’m probably going to be bringing Poochie, which is my stuffed Saint Bernard that I’ve had forever. I’ve never gone on a trip without him. I backpacked Europe with him or parts of Europe with him sticking out of my backpack. He’s been to Mount Rushmore twice. He’s been on every adventure I’ve been on,” said adventurer, Hanna Derby.

The team can be found on Facebook at Yooper Troopers and you can access their GoFundMe page here. All funds raised go towards Bay Cliff Health Camp and Cool Earth Rainforest Preservation.