Local business helps animals find their forever home

NEGAUNEE — Fox Motors and the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter have teamed up once again to bring the “Find a Friend with Fox adoption fair” to the area.

Animals that are searching for a loving home were brought to Fox Motors in Negaunee Thursday in hopes of finding a new friend. All adoption fees are being completely covered by Fox Motors. This frequently held event, which has been going on for at least the past eight years, gives both businesses the chance to continue their partnership and help find homes for animals in need.

“They are so supportive of our shelter and we are so grateful. What a wonderful way for someone to find a furry friend and then be able to buy them a few extra things, and Fox is being so generous and paying for that adoption fee. They are so wonderful in our community and we are grateful beyond words,” said Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter Outreach Coordinator, Ann Brownell.

Pets at the shelter or in foster care were not forgotten about today, vouchers were available at the event that can still be applied to these other animals. Other than dogs and cats, guinea pigs, turtles, and even rats are also currently available at the shelter.